Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: What I told Nnamdi Kanu at our closed-door meeting – Catholic Priest, Obidimma

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obidimma, on Monday advised the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to toll the path of peace and stop the call for Nigeria’s disintegration. Obidimma gave the advice when Kanu led his […]

Biafra: What I told Nnamdi Kanu at our closed-door meeting – Catholic Priest, Obidimma

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.