Biafra: Why Igbo nation will not be achieved through peace – BNG

The Biafra National Guard, BNG, has declared that the sovereign State of Biafra will not be restored through peaceful means because the Nigerian government does not understand “peaceful language.” Leader of BNG, Innocent Orji made the declaration while calling on the Federal Government to release all Pro-Biafra agitators locked in various prisons because freedom fighting […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

