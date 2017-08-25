Biafra: Why Nnamdi Kanu should return to prison‎ – Nigerian Government

The Federal Government has again asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail granted the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Namdi Kanu. Kanu is being prosecuted along with others on treasonable felony charges. The prosecution made this request in an application it filed before the court and served on Kanu […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

