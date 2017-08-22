Biafran Secret Police: IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu, Senator Abaribe Meet In Abia State (Photo/Video)
Unconfirmed reports indicate that their meeting is closely related to the subject of the Biafran secret police which is currently being investigated by Nigerian security agencies. After their meeting, both men addressed reporters.
Kanu took a swipe at the Nigerian police when asked why he inaugurated the Biafran secret police, he replied that there was a need to protect Igbo land. He added that in Northern Nigeria, organizations like the supporter of APC, Sharia police were existing freely and no one questioned their activities.
He pointed out that Igboland had no form of protection, stating that the Nigerian police has done ‘nothing’ to tackle the menace of Fulani Herdsmen.
PoliticsNGR has obtained footage of the full interview, watch it below;
The post Biafran Secret Police: IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu, Senator Abaribe Meet In Abia State (Photo/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
