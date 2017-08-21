Big Ben to go Silent for 5 Years while Undergoing Repairs

Big Ben, the world famous clock located in Elizabeth Tower in the UK will go silent until 2021 while it undergoes repairs. The tower, which was last renovated about 30 years ago, is in dire need of repairs. Officials say it will have to stay silent while repairs go on as its chiming will damage […]

The post Big Ben to go Silent for 5 Years while Undergoing Repairs appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

