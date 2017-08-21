Pages Navigation Menu

Big Ben to go Silent for 5 Years while Undergoing Repairs

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Big Ben, the world famous clock located in Elizabeth Tower in the UK will go silent until 2021 while it undergoes repairs. The tower, which was last renovated about 30 years ago, is in dire need of repairs. Officials say it will have to stay silent while repairs go on as its chiming will damage […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

