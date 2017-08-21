Big Boy Tinz! Singer Runtown Buys Customized Mercedes Benz G Wagon (See Photos)

Runtown just got himself a customized Mercedes-Benz G wagon for his birthday!

The singer added a year recently and decided to spoil himself by adding a 35Million Benz to his fleet of cars!

See photo below:-

The post Big Boy Tinz! Singer Runtown Buys Customized Mercedes Benz G Wagon (See Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

