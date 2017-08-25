Big names dominate IEBC’s list of nominated MPs and Senators – The Standard
Big names dominate IEBC's list of nominated MPs and Senators
The electoral commission has gazetted Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion as a nominated MP, despite the unionist publicly declining the offer. Sossion is listed among the 12 nominated members of the National …
IEBC publishes list of nominated MPs and senators
Sossion, Mbarire and Kamanda among 32 gazetted as nominated MPs
Big names among list of nominated MPs
