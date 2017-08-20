Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Cash Hashrate Represents Nearly 10% of the Bitcoin Network

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Cryptocurrency miners have ignored Bitcoin Cash for a long time. That is only normal, as the currency wasn’t profitable by any means. Now that things are turning around, BCH is quickly getting more support. Around 9% of the network is mining Bitcoin Cash over the past 24 hours. However, it seems that number will only … Continue reading Bitcoin Cash Hashrate Represents Nearly 10% of the Bitcoin Network

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

