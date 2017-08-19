‘Bitcoin cash’ soars to record high above $900 as ‘mining’ profits jump – CNBC
CNBC
'Bitcoin cash' soars to record high above $900 as 'mining' profits jump
The bitcoin cash offshoot, bitcoin cash, jumped to a record high near $1,000 Saturday in high trade volume, primarily from South Korea. After bitcoin cash this week showed its potential for significantly increasing transaction speeds, digital currency …
Bitcoin Cash Price Nears $1000 as Breakout Continues
Bitcoin Price Rocketed From $3000 to $4000 in Merely 62 Days
Bitcoin Cash Price Soars Above $900, Becomes More Profitable to Mine Than Bitcoin
