‘Bitcoin cash’ soars to record high above $900 as ‘mining’ profits jump – CNBC

Posted on Aug 19, 2017


'Bitcoin cash' soars to record high above $900 as 'mining' profits jump
The bitcoin cash offshoot, bitcoin cash, jumped to a record high near $1,000 Saturday in high trade volume, primarily from South Korea. After bitcoin cash this week showed its potential for significantly increasing transaction speeds, digital currency
