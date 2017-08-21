Bitcoin Keeps Gaining Ground in Japan as Largest Ticket Exchange Marketplace Accepts BTC

Japan is an interesting country when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Not too long ago, new regulation in the country legalized Bitcoin as a payment method. It now appears the number of merchants accepting BTC payments continues to increase. Ticket camp is a very popular ticket exchange marketplace in Japan. With around 5 million active users, … Continue reading Bitcoin Keeps Gaining Ground in Japan as Largest Ticket Exchange Marketplace Accepts BTC

The post Bitcoin Keeps Gaining Ground in Japan as Largest Ticket Exchange Marketplace Accepts BTC appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

