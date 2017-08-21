Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Keeps Gaining Ground in Japan as Largest Ticket Exchange Marketplace Accepts BTC

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Japan is an interesting country when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Not too long ago, new regulation in the country legalized Bitcoin as a payment method. It now appears the number of merchants accepting BTC payments continues to increase. Ticket camp is a very popular ticket exchange marketplace in Japan. With around 5 million active users, … Continue reading Bitcoin Keeps Gaining Ground in Japan as Largest Ticket Exchange Marketplace Accepts BTC

