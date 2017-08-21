Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Short-term Bearish

Key Points Bitcoin price is struggling to move above $4200 against the US Dollar and heading lower. The BTC/USD pair is currently attempting a downside break below a contracting triangle at $4030 on the hourly chart (data feed from SimpleFX). A close below $4000 could result in more declines towards $3800 in the short term. … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Short-term Bearish

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Short-term Bearish appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

