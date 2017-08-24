Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Riding The Upside Wave

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

The European session is coming to a close and it’s time to take the second of our twice-daily looks at what’s happening on the narrow timeframe charts in the bitcoin price. Action throughout the session today fell pretty much in line with our expectations as outlined in this morning’s coverage. Specifically, we noted that we … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Riding The Upside Wave

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Riding The Upside Wave appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.