Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – Can BTC/USD Hold This

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Points Bitcoin price was under some pressure due to solid rise of BCH against the US Dollar above $800. The BTC/USD pair is currently trading above a bullish trend line positioned at $4000 on the 4-hours chart of BTC/USD (data feed from SimpleFX). As long as the price is above the $4000 level, it … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – Can BTC/USD Hold This

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

