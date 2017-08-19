Bitcoin Prices Retreat Toward $4,100 While Bitcoin Cash Soars
Following a week of thrilling price gains, bitcoin prices have now dropped back towards $4,100. The new bitcoin cash, however, is at a record high.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!