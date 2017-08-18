Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bizarre Beauty Trend Has Ladies Making Their nails in The Shape of a V*gina (Photos)

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Check out this rather unusual trend that has ladies getting vulva shaped manicures. The trend involves embossing some really realistic v**ina shapes to create a statement nail design. According to Café Mom, women are celebrating their vaginas by painting vulvas on their nails, making it the next big trend in nail art. Many have started …

The post Bizarre Beauty Trend Has Ladies Making Their nails in The Shape of a V*gina (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.