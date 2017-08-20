Pages Navigation Menu

BLA comes to legal eagle Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s defence – News24

BLA comes to legal eagle Tembeka Ngcukaitobi's defence
Johannesburg – The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) said on Sunday that it fully supports Tembeka Ngcukaitobi in his role as a legal representative for all South Africans who seek his expertise. This after Kwa-Zulu Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala …
