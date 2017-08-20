Blac Chyna Flaunts Famous Curves At Her Figurine Dolls Launch, Slams Split Rumors With Mechie – The Inquisitr
|
The Inquisitr
|
Blac Chyna Flaunts Famous Curves At Her Figurine Dolls Launch, Slams Split Rumors With Mechie
The Inquisitr
Blac Chyna sure knows how to take advantage of her popularity as she ventured into a brand new line of business. On Thursday, the voluptuous beauty launched her very own “Chyna Dolls” — a collection of figurines that resembles herself in various looks.
The Next Step towards being an Entrepreneur? Blac Chyna launches Figurine Dolls
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!