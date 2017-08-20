Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blac Chyna Flaunts Famous Curves At Her Figurine Dolls Launch, Slams Split Rumors With Mechie – The Inquisitr

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Inquisitr

Blac Chyna Flaunts Famous Curves At Her Figurine Dolls Launch, Slams Split Rumors With Mechie
The Inquisitr
Blac Chyna sure knows how to take advantage of her popularity as she ventured into a brand new line of business. On Thursday, the voluptuous beauty launched her very own “Chyna Dolls” — a collection of figurines that resembles herself in various looks.
The Next Step towards being an Entrepreneur? Blac Chyna launches Figurine DollsBellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.