Black Magic! Yemi Alade announces Third Studio Album due October 2017

Following the release of her new single “Knack Am“, Yemi Alade has confirmed that her third studio album will be hitting stores this year. The LP which follows Alade’s previous successful albums “King of Queens” and “Mama Africa“, is titled “Black Magic“. The Voice Nigeria coach/judge took to her social media to reveal the set’s […]

The post Black Magic! Yemi Alade announces Third Studio Album due October 2017 appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

