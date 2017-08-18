Blaise Matuidi Completes Move To Juventus From PSG

Juventus have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French international has signed an three-year deal at the club until 30 June 2020 and leaves Paris with four Ligue 1 titles, five Super Cup crowns, four League Cups and three French Cups.

Blaise Matuidi joined Juventus in an initial €20 million deal after a six-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

The transfer fee could raise an additional €10.5m with add-ons based on the number of appearances the 30-year-old makes with Juve.

Matuidi won 16 domestic trophies at PSG and was named as 2015’s French Player of the Year as well as twice being voted into the Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

His final PSG appearance, at Guingamp’s Stade de Roudourou on Sunday, was his 400th in Ligue 1.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said of Matuidi’s exit: “I will always have great memories of Blaise’s six seasons with our club. He is a player who played every match with generosity and a permanent desire to win everything, earning admiration from everyone.

“Blaise will remain in our hearts and he will always be welcome in the big PSG family. We wish him every success in his first challenge abroad and every success with the France national team in this World Cup season.”

