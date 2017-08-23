Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blake Irving to Retire as GoDaddy CEO, Scott Wagner Takes Over – Web Host Industry Review

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Web Host Industry Review

Blake Irving to Retire as GoDaddy CEO, Scott Wagner Takes Over
Web Host Industry Review
Scott Wagner will take over from Blake Irving as CEO of GoDaddy following Irving's retirement from the role at the end of 2017, according to a Tuesday announcement. Wagner moves over from his current role as president and chief operating officer, while …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.