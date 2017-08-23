Blake Irving to Retire as GoDaddy CEO, Scott Wagner Takes Over – Web Host Industry Review
|
Web Host Industry Review
|
Blake Irving to Retire as GoDaddy CEO, Scott Wagner Takes Over
Web Host Industry Review
Scott Wagner will take over from Blake Irving as CEO of GoDaddy following Irving's retirement from the role at the end of 2017, according to a Tuesday announcement. Wagner moves over from his current role as president and chief operating officer, while …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!