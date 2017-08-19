Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blogger Robert Alai arrested at gunpoint – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SDE Entertainment News

Blogger Robert Alai arrested at gunpoint
SDE Entertainment News
Controversial blogger Robert Alai has been arrested over publishing 'sensitive story' and detained at Kamkunji police station on the morning of 18 August. According to the blogger, armed officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit ordered him out

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.