Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Cuisine: How to make Groundnut Sweets by Precious Kitchen – BellaNaija

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

BN Cuisine: How to make Groundnut Sweets by Precious Kitchen
BellaNaija
Today we stop by Precious Kitchen, on the new video on her channel, she shows us how to make groundnut sweets also known as candied peanuts. Please don't try this if you're allergic to peanuts. For most people, candied nuts were a childhood favourite.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.