Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Doctors’ Lounge with Dr. Folasade Alli: ‘Prediabetes’ & Diabetes Prevention

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Prediabetes  is also known as ‘borderline diabetes’. Prediabetes occurs when an individual’s blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered type 2 diabetes. The main problem with pre diabetes is that, when it’s not detected early, it can activate the long-term damage of important organs and body parts – including […]

The post BN Doctors’ Lounge with Dr. Folasade Alli: ‘Prediabetes’ & Diabetes Prevention appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.