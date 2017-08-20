Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BN Style Spotlight: Stephanie Linus at the 2017 Glitz Style Awards – BellaNaija

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

BN Style Spotlight: Stephanie Linus at the 2017 Glitz Style Awards
BellaNaija
Last night, Ghana's premier lifestyle brand, Glitz Africa held its highly anticipated event, “Glitz Style Awards”; which celebrates individuals setting trends and raising standards with their fashion style. Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus was in
Glitz Style Awards 2017 : 7 things we saw at the event you should know right nowPulse.com.gh
Celebrities slay at Glitz Style Awards in AccraYEN.COM.GH

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.