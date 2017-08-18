Pages Navigation Menu

Bobrisky Slays As He Signs First Endorsement Deal

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian male barbie doll, Bobrisky has been talking about him signing an endorsement deal with a company since the beginning of this week and it has finally happened today. The male barbie shared photos during his photo shoot and his signing… “slaying” his usual slay.   See photos below:   (Photos)

