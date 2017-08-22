BoI gives N3.5bn loans to businessmen in Osun – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Aug 22, 2017


BoI gives N3.5bn loans to businessmen in Osun
Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr Kayode Pitan on Tuesday said that the bank, in its bid to develop small and medium enterprises has disbursed the total of N3.5bn to business men and women in Osun State. Pintan disclosed this at the Osun …
Osun committed to SMEs industrial growthP.M. News

