BoI gives N3.5bn loans to businessmen in Osun

Managing Director of Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr Kayode Pitan on Tuesday said that the bank, in its bid to develop small and medium enterprises has disbursed the total of N3.5bn to business men and women in Osun State. Pintan disclosed this at the Osun State Business Summit held in Osogbo, the state capital. He […]

BoI gives N3.5bn loans to businessmen in Osun

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

