Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: 68 terrorists surrender in Borno

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Not less than 68 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the last three weeks in Maiduguri. Military authorities said this was as a result of continued bombardment of the terrorists base inside and around the Sambisa forest. A statement on Thursday, from Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Army Public […]

Boko Haram: 68 terrorists surrender in Borno

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.