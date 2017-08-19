Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Borno constructs 2 boarding schools for orphans

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Borno Government on Saturday said it had constructed two model boarding primary schools to enrol children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency. The Commissioner of Education, Musa Kubo, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the school projects, located at Ngomeri-Barwee and 303 Housing estates in Maiduguri, had been completed. “Foreseeing the problem of the orphans […]

