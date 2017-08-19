Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Borno opens 2 boarding schools for orphans

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Borno Government on Saturday said it had constructed two model boarding primary schools to enrol children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency. The Commissioner of Education, Musa Kubo, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the school projects, located at Ngomeri-Barwee and 303 Housing estates in Maiduguri, had been completed. “Foreseeing the problem of the orphans left behind by the Boko Haram insurgency, the state government embarked on construction of boarding primary and junior secondary schools.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.