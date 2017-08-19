Boko Haram: Borno opens 2 boarding schools for orphans

The Borno Government on Saturday said it had constructed two model boarding primary schools to enrol children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency. The Commissioner of Education, Musa Kubo, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the school projects, located at Ngomeri-Barwee and 303 Housing estates in Maiduguri, had been completed. “Foreseeing the problem of the orphans left behind by the Boko Haram insurgency, the state government embarked on construction of boarding primary and junior secondary schools.

