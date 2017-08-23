Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: How I risked my life to save 5 Nigerian soldiers – Hussaini Mafa

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hussaini Mafa is a resident of Maduganari ward of Maiduguri metropolis. Before now, he was a farmer and living a comfortable life with his wife and children in Baga town until Boko Haram insurgents capture Baga and the people fled to Maiduguri. In a chat with DAILY POST in Maiduguri, Mafa, who farms onions and […]

Boko Haram: How I risked my life to save 5 Nigerian soldiers – Hussaini Mafa

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.