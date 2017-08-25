Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram strike again, kill 5 persons in Borno

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram jihadists killed Five people, including four members of a militia force in Nigeria’s northeast Nigerian Borno state, days after suicide attacks in the area killed 28, local vigilantes told AFP. A convoy of trucks under military and militia escort came under fire from Boko Haram jihadists at Meleri village in Konduga district which has …

