Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram : Suspected terrorists kill 27 in six Borno villages – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


YNaija

Boko Haram : Suspected terrorists kill 27 in six Borno villages
Pulse Nigeria
The terrorists were said to have invaded the remote villages of Abachari, Kote, Uda Lawanti and Wokilli around 9:30 p.m on Wednesday. Published: 29 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Army launches mobile strike force to crush Boko Haram play.
27 killed as Boko Haram storm 4 villages in BornoNAIJ.COM
27 Killed, Dozens Missing After Boko Haram AttacksSaharaReporters.com
Shippers' Council renovates Borno schools destroyed by Boko HaramPremium Times

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.