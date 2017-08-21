Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Two killed along Damaturu road as five terrorists surrender in Borno

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two persons have been confirmed dead with three others seriously injured following an ambush by suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Damaturu, Biu road Sunday afternoon. A military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the insurgents had buried IEDs along the highway. It was gathered that the travelers, who took off from Damaturu […]

Boko Haram: Two killed along Damaturu road as five terrorists surrender in Borno

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.