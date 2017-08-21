Boko Haram: Two killed along Damaturu road as five terrorists surrender in Borno

Two persons have been confirmed dead with three others seriously injured following an ambush by suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Damaturu, Biu road Sunday afternoon. A military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the insurgents had buried IEDs along the highway. It was gathered that the travelers, who took off from Damaturu […]

