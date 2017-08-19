Nigeria: Hunters Kill Two Boko Haram Commanders – AllAfrica.com
TODAY.NG
Nigeria: Hunters Kill Two Boko Haram Commanders
Yola — Local hunters in Madagali have ambushed a group of Boko Haram fighters, killing two commanders and recovering weapons. A spokesman of the hunters in the area, Ali Hammanjulde, said the insurgents were on their way to attack a community on …
