Bol fixes 5 to 8% interest rate for $200m Local Content intervention fund

The Bank of Industry (BOI) says interest rate on the $200M Nigerian Local Content Intervention Fund will not exceed five to eight per cent. Its Managing Director, Mr Olukayo Pitan, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on the Implementation of the $200M Nigerian Local Content Intervention Fund. The MoU was between the BOI and Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

