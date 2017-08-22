Pages Navigation Menu

Boroffice vows South-West continued support to Buhari

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

SOUTH-WEST zonal coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, NCBSG, Senator Ajayi Boroffice has said the people of South- West geo-political zone would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. The group welcomed the president back to the country after his medical vacation in London, while declaring that the president would continue to […]

