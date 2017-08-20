Boska provides free healthcare for traders in Agbara









The Pain Free Day DexaMeca ongoing nationwide health initiative, through which residents of rural communities are given free comprehensive medical attention to help consumers stay fit, was held on August 16, 2017.

The programme, which was launched at Agbara market, gave the opportunity for consumers to meet health experts who provided full range of health services including administration of drugs and focal glasses for eye correction, ear and nose defects.

The Pain Free Day initiative was aimed at improving consumers’ health and raising awareness of the risks associated with inadequate care of oneself.

Tunde Ojedokun, Brand Executive Dexa Medica said, “From qualitative findings, we observed that consumers need to be aware of how to take care of themselves, and to know that Boska brand is available to help them stay fit during this harsh economic period”.

However, we observed that seventy per cent of consumers often catch the flu during rainy season resulting in body breakdown if not attended to.

” I am confident that Dexa Medica will continue to improve the delivery of quality health care for consumers in the months ahead.

“Hence the strong reason for an initiative like this in rainy season to help consumers stay fit while saving up to meet up with other areas of needs.

“DexaMedica has a strong track record of developing superior quality drugs that have helped consumers measurably improve their health.

“This Pain Free Day edition is specially designed to keep consumers fit as they go about their domestic and work activities,” said ojedokun.

He further said that Boska team provided the opportunity for consumers to see health experts who provided full range of health services for free. This includes free eye glasses for those in need as well as prescribed drugs to treat eye, ear and nose defects.

Besides rendering free health services, Boska team also leveraged the opportunity to educate consumers on how to live stress-free while at their various duties, he added.

