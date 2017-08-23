Pages Navigation Menu

Bowen University 2017/2018 Admission List Released.

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

The management of Bowen University has released the provisional admission list for 2017/2018 academic session. Candidates who participated in the screening exercise can download and view the names of admitted candidates via this link: BOWEN UNIVERSITY 2017/2018 ADMISSION LIST Admitted candidates are to kindly the instructions below; PAYMENT OF ACCEPTANCE FEES All candidates shortlisted for …

Hello. Add your message here.