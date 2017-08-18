Tiffany Haddish Jokes About the Time Jada Pinkett Smith Called Her Out for Wearing a Fake Designer Bag – PEOPLE.com
Tiffany Haddish Jokes About the Time Jada Pinkett Smith Called Her Out for Wearing a Fake Designer Bag
Girls Trip's breakout star Tiffany Haddish isn't above rocking knock-off pursues. In a clip from her new Showtime comedy special SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood! posted on E! News, the comedian jokes about the time she had a wardrobe …
Box Office: 'Girls Trip' Crossed $100M By Being An Event Movie For Adult Women
'Girls Trip' is first film made by and starring black cast to earn $100M
'Girls Trip' crosses $100m in North America
