Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie ordered to pay French chateau decorator 568000 euros – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie ordered to pay French chateau decorator 568000 euros
Vanguard
A French appeal court has ordered US stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to pay 568,000 euros ($667,000) to a lighting designer they employed for their chateau in southern France, judicial sources said Friday. Jolie And Pitt. The court ruled on April 19 …
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie accused of stealing design credit, stiffing contractor in French chateau makeover
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie sued by interior designer over $830K in unpaid bills for French chateau
Brad Pitt loses court case after failing to pay chateau interior designer
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!