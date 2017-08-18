Pages Navigation Menu

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie ordered to pay French chateau decorator 568000 euros – Vanguard

Vanguard

A French appeal court has ordered US stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to pay 568,000 euros ($667,000) to a lighting designer they employed for their chateau in southern France, judicial sources said Friday. Jolie And Pitt. The court ruled on April 19
