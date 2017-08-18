Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie ordered to pay French chateau decorator 568,000 euros

A French appeal court has ordered US stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to pay 568,000 euros ($667,000) to a lighting designer they employed for their chateau in southern France, judicial sources said Friday.

The court ruled on April 19 in favour of Odile Soudant, whose company went bankrupt, in the dispute with Chateau Miraval, the firm that manages the sprawling 17th-century property.

Pitt and Jolie — now separated — bought the property in the southern Provence region in 2008 and the actors were married in its chapel in 2014.

The multi-million dollar project to illuminate the 40-room chateau and three outbuildings involved as many as 17 full-time workers at one point but was not covered by a contract, according to the French daily Liberation.

The renovation of the chateau ran smoothly for two years, by which time it ran up 25 million euros in costs, Liberation reported, before technical problems and delays began cropping up, culminating in a billing dispute that brought payments to a halt.

Pitt and Jolie have been ordered to pay nearly 450,000 euros to the administrator of Soudant’s company Lumieres Studio to pay unpaid bills and compensate for harm to its reputation, the sources said.

In addition, Chateau Miraval must pay 60,000 euros to Soudant herself for harm to her reputation and some 8,000 euros in unpaid fees.

It owes another 50,000 euros in court costs.

Soudant headed the lighting section of prominent French architect Jean Nouvel’s studio before setting up Lumieres Studio in 2009.

It was this connection that prompted Pitt — an avid fan of Nouvel to the point of naming one of his daughters Shiloh Nouvel — to seek out Soudant for the work, Liberation reported.

Liberation said Soudant intends to pursue the dispute further for alleged copyright infringement.

“Brad Pitt bankrupted my company and appropriated my work,” she told the paper, saying Pitt claims authorship of the lighting at the property, which spreads over 400 hectares (1,000 acres) of woodland and vineyards near Aix-en-Provence.

According to Liberation, she has also warned the French perfumer Guerlain over an advert featuring Jolie at the chateau that includes shots of the actress on a stairway for which Soudant designed the lighting.

Pitt and Jolie said in March that despite their separation they did not intend to sell the chateau.

The post Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie ordered to pay French chateau decorator 568,000 euros appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

