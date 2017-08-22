Bread Seller Turned Model, Olajumoke Features In A New Movie As Bride

Bread seller turned popular model, Olajumoke Orisaguna shared photos from the set of a new movie where she plays the role of a bride. The beauty is indeed stepping up her game and we are following her up all the way… Bread seller turned model turned actress… Her story is absolutely blissful! More photos below:

The post Bread Seller Turned Model, Olajumoke Features In A New Movie As Bride appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

