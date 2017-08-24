BREAKING: Arewa youths finally withdraw quit notice on Igbos – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
BREAKING: Arewa youths finally withdraw quit notice on Igbos
Daily Post Nigeria
The coalition of Arewa youths on Thursday announced withdrawal of quit notice it issued against Igbos living in northern Nigeria. Spokesman for the coalition, AbdulAziz Suleiman said the withdrawal was “a result of series of consultations and …
