BREAKING: Arewa youths finally withdraw quit notice on Igbos

The coalition of Arewa youths on Thursday announced withdrawal of quit notice it issued against Igbos living in northern Nigeria. ‎Spokesman for the coalition, AbdulAziz Suleiman said the withdrawal was “a result of series of consultations and pressure from different groups”. He said there were interventions from Northern Governors through their chairman and Governor of […]

