BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Nigeria After 103 Days In London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday afternoon arrived Nigeria after over 103 days in the United Kingdom where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

President @MBuhari arrives from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

: @BayoOmoboriowo pic.twitter.com/Ry4IXYn7AM — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017

Welcome home, Mr. President @MBuhari . We are all delighted to have you back; fully recovered, fired up and ready to lead! @NGRPresident pic.twitter.com/jmTPsAL3LF — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) August 19, 2017

It is understood that the Nigerian Airforce plane which conveyed the president landed at the Abuja international airport at exactly 4.36 p.m. Nigerian time.

President @MBuhari departs the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for the Presidential Villa pic.twitter.com/BwtnZErvq2 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017

The president also inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Nigerian Army at the presidential wing of the airport, before leaving for the presidential villa at Asokoro district of Abuja.

The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been discharging the functions of his office as Acting President.

It would be recalled, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had earlier today said:

“President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

The post BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Nigeria After 103 Days In London appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

