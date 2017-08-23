Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting will not hold today. This was made known by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in the early hours of Wednesday. No reason was given for the cancelation. He, however, said President Muhammadu Buhari will receive the probe report on the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

