Breaking: Buhari currently in closed-door meeting with Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in closed-door meeting with Service chiefs at his residence in Abuja.

Those at the meeting include the Chief of Defence, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas.

Speculations are that the president wants to be briefed by the security chiefs on security measures put in place and will be engaged in ensuring that the country remains free from threats to lives and property.

President Buhari who came back to Nigeria on 19th of August, 2017 after spending 104 days in London on a medical treatment gave a national broadcast on Monday wherein he vowed to ensure the unity of Nigeria remains.

In the speech, President Buhari had also said that the threat from Boko Haram in particular would be dealt a final blow.

Details of today’s meeting would be made available soon…

The post Breaking: Buhari currently in closed-door meeting with Service Chiefs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

