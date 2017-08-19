Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Buhari Finally Returns Back To Nigeria (Photos)

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has alighted from the Presidential Jet in Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja.

The President’s Jet, Eagle One touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at… on Saturday.

The presidential jet had left the United Kingdom at 10:27 AM.

On hand to receive the President are the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, members of the Federal Executive Council and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

