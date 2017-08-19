Breaking: Buhari lands in Abuja after 100 days in London
President Muhammadu Buhari has finally arrived Abuja after over 100 days’ stay in London, United Kingdom, where he had been receiving medical attention since May 7. The presidential aircraft that conveyed the President landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4.35pm. The President disembarked from the aircraft, NAF […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!